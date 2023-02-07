Indonesian superhero movie ‘Virgo and the Sparklings’ licensed for Korean adaptation

The Joko Anwar-produced Indonesian superhero film Virgo and The Sparklings has been licensed for a Korean adaptation.

The movie, which belongs in the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe executive produced by Anwar, has been licensed ahead of its domestic March 2 release date by the South Korean production house HB Entertainment, Anwar revealed in a tweet yesterday (February 6). HB is the production house behind the K-dramas Sky Castle, My Love from the Star and Yong-pal.

Speaking to CNN Indonesia following the reveal, Anwar added that it has not been confirmed yet that HB will begin production on the adaptation.

Baru akan tayang bioskop 2 Maret nanti, Virgo and the Sparklings udah dibeli lisensinya buat dijadikan serial Korea oleh

HB Entertainment yang pernah bikin serial Korea terkenal kayak The K2, My Love from the Star, Sky Castle. #FilmVirgo pic.twitter.com/avCRrqK5YO — Joko Anwar (@jokoanwar) February 6, 2023

Virgo and The Sparklings’ first cinematic trailer was released last month, and sets the stage for Riani and her schoolmates Ussy, Monica, and Sasmi as they form the band Virgo and The Sparklings and embark on a musical career. A series of magical attacks on ordinary people leads Riani – who has pyrokinetic powers – and her bandmates to don costumes to fight back.

Anwar previously called Virgo and The Sparklings “the most colourful and fun film” of the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe. He added: “If Gundala is a story about a working superhero, if we look at the story, it can be said to be very mature, with a lot of plot. Sri Asih is an adult character. In this case, saving the world is not just an adult thing. It can be witnessed by all ages and is very fun.”

He has also shared that “dozens” of songs were recorded for the film, with lead actress Adhisty Zara recording a track titled ‘Sahabat Angin’, or ‘Friend of the Wind’, for the soundtrack of the movie.

Virgo and The Sparklings is the third movie in the the Jagat Sinema Bumilangit or Bumilangit Cinematic Universe, following the release of Sri Asih in November last year. The first BCU movie was 2019’s Gundala, which starred Pevita Pearce, Christine Hakim, Jefri Nichol, Reza Rahadian, Ario Bayu and Zack Lee.