‘Insidious 5’ reveals new 2023 release date

Insidious 5 has received a new release date today (July 21), with the new film arriving slightly earlier next year than expected.

The new film will arrive in cinemas next summer, on July 7, replacing Madame Web, which was initially slated for a summer release but will now be moved to October 6, 2023.

Advertisement

The fifth installment in the Insidious franchise sees series actor Patrick Wilson making his directorial debut.

The Blumhouse-produced film, which was announced at the indie horror studio’s inaugural BlumFest in 2020, will pick up with the Lambert family 10 years after the events in Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013).

Wilson, who portrayed Josh Lambert in the first two movies, will direct and star in the fifth film alongside Ty Simpkins (Josh’s son, Dalton). In the forthcoming film Dalton is about to start college [via Deadline].

“I’m honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go….”

Jason Blum, who is producing for Blumhouse, said: “One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise.”

Advertisement

Sony Pictures will distribute the film, the script of which has been written by Scott Teems and is based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. Also producing are franchise creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

Oren Peli produced the film, while Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider served as executive producers.