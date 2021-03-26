‘Inside Out’ co-director Ronnie Del Carmen working on Netflix animated feature about Filipino mythology

Oscar-nominated Filipino filmmaker Ronnie Del Carmen is working on an animated feature for Netflix revolving around Philippine mythology.

On March 24, Cartoon Brew reported that Del Carmen has signed a deal with Netflix that covers animated series and films. He will also consult on the streamer’s other animated projects.

One animated feature that Del Carmen is writing will reportedly be rooted in the lore and mythology of the Philippines. He also plans to direct the feature.

Advertisement

Del Carmen expressed his determination in bringing the stories from his home country to an international platform like Netflix. “At Netflix I’m inspired by all the creators and storytellers who come from all over the globe, telling tales that are windows into their own worlds which I’m so thrilled to discover,” he said.

“I’m hopeful about seeing how all these stories will help fuel change and bring us all a little closer to understanding each other. That’s my next threshold. I’m where I need to be.”

Del Carmen later confirmed the Cartoon Brew report on his Instagram account, commenting, “Adventures await!”

Del Carmen has worked for some of the world’s biggest animation studios such as Dreamworks and Pixar, serving as a story artist for 1998’s The Prince of Egypt and 2003’s Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas.

He gained international recognition for the 2015 film Inside Out, which he co-directed and worked as a story writer. The film won Best Animated Feature Film and nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Advertisement

In other Netflix news, the streamer will also premiere the anime adaptation of Trese, an award-winning graphic novel by Filipino writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo. The story is also based on Filipino folklore as protagonist Alexandra Trese – who will be voiced by actresses Liza Soberano and Shay Mitchell for the Tagalog and English versions, respectively – hunts down supernatural beings in Metro Manila.

Just earlier this month, Netflix competitor Disney+ unveiled its own animated feature inspired by Southeast Asian culture and mythology: Raya And The Last Dragon. In a three-star review, NME‘s Puah Ziwei called the movie “an attempted subversion of Disney’s traditional princess story that forgets the fundamentals”.