‘Insidious 5’ in the works with Patrick Wilson directing, confirms Blumhouse

The fifth installment in the Insidious franchise is under way with series actor Patrick Wilson making his directorial debut, it’s been revealed.

The Blumhouse-produced film, which was announced at the indie horror studio’s inaugural BlumFest earlier today (October 29), will pick up with the Lambert family 10 years after the events in Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013).

Wilson, who portrayed Josh Lambert in the first two movies, will direct and star in the fifth film alongside Ty Simpkins (Josh’s son, Dalton). In the forthcoming film Dalton is about to start college [via Deadline].

Advertisement

“I’m honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go….”

Jason Blum, who is producing for Blumhouse, said: “One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise.”

Sony Pictures will distribute the film, the script of which has been written by Scott Teems and is based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. Also producing are franchise creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

Oren Peli is also on hand to produce, while Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider will executive produce.

Advertisement

A release date for the fifth installment, nor a full title, have been announced.

In related news, Blumhouse today shared details of the next chapter in its Welcome To The Blumhouse horror film anthology. Four thrillers will land on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.