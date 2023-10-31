‘It Follows’ sequel ‘They Follow’ to start filming next year

A sequel to breakout horror film It Follows has been announced, titled They Follow.

David Robert Mitchell will return to write and direct the sequel, with Maika Monroe set to reprise her role as Jay Height from the 2014 original.

As reported by Variety, principal photography on the sequel is set to begin in 2024. You can check out a poster for They Follow below.

It’s everywhere. THEY FOLLOW.

The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/V1IiS7PpzU — NEON (@neonrated) October 30, 2023

It Follows saw Jay Height being pursued by a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter. The film went onto gross $23.3million (£19.1m) worldwide against a $1.3million (£1m) budget.

It was Mitchell’s second feature film after 2010’s The Myth Of The American Sleepover. In 2018, he also directed Under The Silver Lake starring Andrew Garfield.

They Follow is co-produced by Neon, who distributed acclaimed films such as Parasite and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire. The studio’s CEO, Tom Quinn, previously released It Follows under his prior company, Radius.

Since It Follows, Monroe has starred in 2018 sci-fi thriller Tau and psychological thrillers Greta, Watcher and 2023’s God Is A Bullet.

It Follows placed 16th on NME’s 2019 countdown of the scariest horror films ever, alongside the likes of The Omen, The Exorcist and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The Exorcist recently received the reboot treatment in The Exorcist Believer from director David Gordon Green, who helmed the modern Halloween trilogy starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode.