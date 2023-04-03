IU and Park Seo-joon clash in new ‘Dream’ trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming movie Dream, starring IU and Park Seo-joon, has been released.

Today (April 3), Plus M Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming sports comedy film Dream, which will be led by singer-actress IU (credited under her brith name Lee Ji-eun) and Park Seo-joon (Itaewon Class).

Set to premiere in South Korean cinemas on April 26, the movie follows professional football player-turned-coach Yoon Hong-dae (Park), who is tasked with coaching the national team for the Homeless World Cup after being put on disciplinary probation. He is joined by aspiring director Lee So-min (IU), who is assigned to film a documentary about the team’s formation and training.

The new trailer kicks off with the first meeting between Hong-dae and So-min, the former appearing wary of the overly enthusiastic director. So-min later shows that she will stop at nothing to generate views for the documentary, saying: “The selection matches are a mere formality, and the selection criteria is how pitiful their story is. That’s what makes a drama.”

Hong-dae shows his disapproval towards So-min’s methods, asking “what kind of documentary has [scripted] lines?”, after she instructs him “get into his role” as the team’s coach. Despite their differences, the pair grow to support one another throughout the film.

Other cast members of Dream include Kim Jong-soo (Snowdrop), Jung Seung-gil and Ko Chang-seok (Today’s Webtoon), as well as The Liar and His Lover actor Lee Hyun-woo as members of the national team, among several others.

Dream marks Park’s first film since his cameo in the award-winning Parasite in 2019. The actor’s upcoming projects also include superhero film The Marvels and Netflix original monster drama Gyeongseong Creature, both of which are expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, IU recently starred in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker last year. She was also recently confirmed to lead the upcoming K-drama You Have Done Well opposite Park Bo-gum.