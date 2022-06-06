Jack Black somersaults onstage at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Jack Black performed a number of somersaults as he took home the Comedic Genius Award at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The actor and comedian picked up the honour at last night’s (June 5) show, making an entrance after Awkwafina introduced him.

“He’s actually so much more than the guy that makes us laugh till we cry,” she said. “He’s also a giant gamer, a facial hair aficionado, a Grammy winner and the only person whose Instagram actually makes you feel better about yourself because he’s one of the nicest guys on the planet.”

Black then came on stage as he performed two somersaults and played to the crowd, joking as he picked up the trophy: “Oh my god! I need a little blast of oxygen.

“Comedic genius, c’mon are you kidding? For what?” he quipped. “School Of Rock? Jumanji? Kung Fu Panda? Goosebumps? Nacho Libre? Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny? My sweet dance moves on TikTok… what are we talking about? It’s ridiculous!

“I don’t deserve this, but I will take it, thank you MTV. This is for all the School Of Rockers out there, and for all the Tenacious D-ciples. And most of all, my amazing wife Tanya and our two incredible boys. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Other major winners at the awards included Euphoria, which took home four gongs, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki, while Jennifer Lopez was given the MTV Generation Award.

Black’s win for Comedic Genius follows those of last year’s recipient Sacha Baron Cohen, as well as the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

Upcoming roles include a number of video game adaptations, namely Bowser in the Super Mario film opposite Chris Pratt, as well as Claptrap in a Borderlands movie.

Black is also due to tour the US this summer with Tenacious D, with performances in Colorado, Oregon, San Diego, Palo Alto and more between June 16-26.