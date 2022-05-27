Jack Black to receive Comedic Genius award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jack Black will receive the award for Comedic Genius at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Set to be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the ceremony will honour the actor, comedian and musician when it airs live on Sunday June 5 in the US.

Past recipients of the award include Sacha Baron Cohen, who won the title last year, Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

After forming the band Tenacious D with Kyle Gass in 1994, Black has gone on to have a successful acting career. He’s best known for roles in 2000 film High Fidelity, School Of Rock in 2003 and more recently, the reboot of the Jumanji franchise.

He also voiced lead character Po in the Kung Fu Panda films and released musical fantasy comedy, Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny, all about the rock duo in 2006.

Black’s upcoming roles include some film adaptations of games. He’s set to provide the voice of Bowser in an untitled Super Mario film alongside Chris Pratt, and he’s been cast to play Claptrap in a Borderlands movie.

In 2018, he started a YouTube channel titled Jablinski Games, dedicated to “games, food and life”.

Last year, Tenacious D announced a US tour scheduled for summer 2022. The band will perform in Colorado, Oregon, San Diego, Palo Alto and more from June 16-26.

American clown-garbed singer-songwriter Puddles Pity Party will serve as a special guest performer for the duration of the seven-show tour.

In an interview with Variety last year, Black confirmed they’re working on a new album set to be released in 2024, describing it as “a very big idea that we’ve been working on for years”.