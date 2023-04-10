Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to play Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ sequel

Jack Black has been discussing a sequel for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and wants Pedro Pascal to play Wario.

Black stars as Bowser in the new film, which was released this week and has proved an early hit at the box office.

Talking to Game Spot, the star and Tenacious D singer looked ahead to a potential sequel, and the idea that Mario’s arch-rival, Wario, may be introduced.

“It’s not a given that Bowser will return,” he said. “You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing.”

Discussing a potential new villain, he added: “You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil.

“Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

In a two-star review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, NME wrote: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie often looks like a video game, but it’s not as fun as playing one. Clearly, adapting the best-selling video game franchise of all-time into an equally ingenious movie is a tall order.

“The one previous attempt, a 1993 live-action film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, was a box office flop that has since built a bit of a cult following. This one seems destined for the opposite fate: it’s faithful enough to tempt existing fans to the cinema, but too perfunctory to be pored over.”

A music video for ‘Peaches’, the surprise hit ballad from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has also been released this week, and it stars Jack Black.

‘Peaches’ sees Black dressed in a shiny green suit with a red headdress, paying tribute to Bowser, the character he voices in the animated film.