Jack O’Connell has been cast as Amy Winehouse‘s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil in the upcoming biopic about the singer’s life.

Back To Black, which is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and began filming last week, stars Industry‘s Marisa Abela as the late star – who passed away in 2011.

It has now been confirmed that O’Connell, known for his roles in films such as ’71 and Netflix‘s Lady Chatterley’s Lover, will portray Fielder-Civil, whom Winehouse married in 2007 before their divorce two years later.

Advertisement

It has also been confirmed by Deadline that Phantom Thread‘s Lesley Manville has joined the cast as Winehouse’s maternal grandmother, while Happy-Go-Lucky‘s Eddie Marsan will play Mitch Winehouse, the singer’s father.

Back To Black is set to “focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did. A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of 90’s Camden High Street to global adoration – and back again, Back To Black crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt.”

Filming pictures and footage has emerged in the past week, including Abela, O’Connell and Marsan in character.

Matt Greenhalgh has written the script for the film, with Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Nicky Kentish-Barnes acting as producers.

Advertisement

The biopic is set to feature songs by Winehouse, and has been given approval by the late singer’s estate.

“We are thrilled that Studiocanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves,” a statement from her estate said.

Winehouse’s life was the subject of 2015 Asif Kapadia documentary Amy, a film Mitch Winehouse was critical of, as well as 2021 BBC film Reclaiming Amy, which the singer’s father appeared in.