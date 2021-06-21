Jackass star Steve-O has been recruiting men to donate their pubic hair in order to make a Bigfoot costume.

The star, who is due to appear in the upcoming fourth Jackass film, revealed that he had been on a mission over the last two years to create the Sasquatch suit by shaving his own pubic hair.

After posting an appeal on social media recently for other men to donate theirs, last week many answered his call – with footage shared by TMZ showing a raft of volunteers having their intimate areas shaved by Steve-O.

“So many dudes have broken out their weiners… and I’m like, my dick is pretty sweet,” the Jackass star said at one point, going on to shave some other rather intimate areas of some men including armpits.

He earlier posted a clip about his pursuit of the Bigfoot costume, including asking a number of random men at a gas station for their pubic hair.

The gross stunt comes after Steve-O revealed recently that he convinced a doctor to paralyse him from the waist down for a Jackass 4 stunt.

“I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyse me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible shit happened to me,” he explained on his YouTube channel.

He also admitted of another stunt: “I’m getting ready to do a world record highest belly flop ever performed into pure piss. That’s why I have 190 gallons of piss in my front yard at home.”

In other Jackass news, director Jeff Tremaine has been granted a three-year permanent restraining order against Bam Margera.