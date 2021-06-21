Warner Music Group is set to release nine memorable film scores on vinyl this year, including Space Jam, Jackie Brown and more.

A number of acclaimed blockbusters will see their scores pressed onto vinyl in a new series, including three Quentin Tarantino films, due for reissues on September 3 and 17.

The original Space Jam film will receive a special vinyl release to mark the film’s 25th anniversary this year, as will Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas – which hasn’t been produced on vinyl since the film was first released in 1990.

Jackie Brown, Inglourious Basterds and Death Proof – all directed by Tarantino – will be pressed onto blue vinyl, blood-red translucent vinyl and tri-colour red, clear and black vinyl respectively.

The soundtrack series will also feature two Batman soundtracks, the first being Batman Forever – Music From The Motion Picture, due for release on September 3. On September 17, Hans Zimmer & James Newton Howard’s The Dark Knight (Original Motion Soundtrack) will also be released.

Other releases in the series will include Dazed And Confused and Alice Cooper’s concept album Welcome To My Nightmare, both due for release on September 3.

In other Quentin Tarantino news, the filmmaker’s New Beverly Cinema recently reopened after closing its doors more than a year ago due to COVID-19.

The cinema, which is based in Los Angeles, welcomed back guests with a screening of Tarantino’s Oscar-winning Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Fans of the filmmaker snapped up tickets to the sold out screening, with some dressing up as Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth for the event.