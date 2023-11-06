Jacob Elordi ate a pound of bacon every day to play Elvis Presley

Jacob Elordi has said he ate “around a pound of bacon” every day in preparation to play Elvis Presley in Priscilla.

The Euphoria actor – who plays the rock and roll icon in Sofia Coppola’s biographical drama about his relationship with ex-wife Priscilla Presley – detailed how bacon became a key part of his diet ahead of filming.

“You ate a lot of bacon,” Coppola said to Elordi in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, alongside Cailee Spaeny who plays Priscilla. “Priscilla told us that Elvis liked really burnt bacon.”

“I ate a lot of bacon,” Elordi replied. “I averaged around a pound of bacon a day. It’s not that noticeable because I’m quite long but I was the biggest I’ve ever been.”

The film is based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir, Elvis And Me, which charts the couple’s first meeting, their marriage in 1967, and the factors that led to their divorce in 1972.

Speaking about taking on Priscilla’s story, Coppola said: “I was really surprised because I realised how little we know about her. They’re such a mythic famous couple, Elvis and Priscilla, but when I read her story, I had no idea she was going to high school while she was living in Graceland.

“I was really impressed with how she really reveals what their life was like, what her experience was growing up in a really over the top setting.”

It follows Austin Butler’s portrayal of the music icon in 2022’s Elvis, from director Baz Luhrmann. Speaking to NME, Butler described becoming Elvis as an “obsession”.

“We’re talking about finding the depth of a human being,” Butler said. “I had to break it into pieces. I would spend hours of the day just working on finding his voice.

“That was finding how his voice changed over years – it changed a lot from where the film starts, in ’54/55, to ’77. His spirituality changes. His relationships. The way he moves. I would have to break each one of those things down.”