James Blunt to star in new documentary described as Spinal Tap meets Alan Partridge

James Blunt is set to star in a new feature documentary, which has been described as Spinal Tap meets Alan Partridge.

The new project comes from Lorton Entertainment, who previously produced the BBC film Bros: After The Screaming Stops, the Oasis documentary Supersonic and the soon-to-be-released George Ezra film End-To-End.

The upcoming documentary was filmed on the road during Blunt’s 2022 Greatest Hit Tour, and will explore the singer’s backstory, from his time in the British Army to recording the biggest-selling album of the noughties.

The official synopsis reads: “This the story of an ageing, British popstar, still fighting for relevance some seventeen years after his star momentarily twinkled. No one has a more extraordinary story than James Blunt. The soldier turned singer has one of the most inspiring trajectories in the history of music.

“Filmed on the road during his 2022 aptly named Greatest Hit Tour, director Chris Atkins is given access all areas following James Blunt across Europe. Delving into James’ unique backstory, from witnessing the genocide of the Kosovo War, recording the biggest selling album of the noughties, enduring the harsh backlash that followed his meteoric success, and then tweeting his way back to becoming a national treasure, this is an intimate portrait of James Blunt, as never seen before.

It continues: “Described as Spinal Tap meets Alan Partridge, this is a behind the scenes, brutally honest story of a painfully self-aware, endlessly touring musician, for whom persistence eventually prevails.

The film will be produced by Steven Lappin, Ian Neil and Dom Freeman at Next of Kin Films, as well as Julian Bird, Ed Barratt and Arthur Landon of Lorton Entertainment.

On the announcement of the new documentary, Blunt said: “In hindsight, I’m not sure letting them film this was a good idea.”

A release date is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this year, Blunt threatened to release new music on Spotify in a bid to have Joe Rogen’s podcast removed from the streaming platform.