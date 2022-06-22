James Bond star Léa Seydoux lands key role in ‘Dune: Part Two’

No Time to Die star Léa Seydoux has landed a key role in Dune: Part Two.

As reported by Deadline, the actress has been cast by director Denis Villeneuve as Lady Margot Fenring, a member of the Sisterhood of sorceresses.

Seydoux joins an all-star cast for the sequel, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Austin Butler.

In May, it was announced that veteran actor Christopher Walken will also join the sequel as Emperor Shaddam IV, another significant character in the story.

Pre-production on Dune: Part Two began in April, according to Villeneuve – who will once again write, direct and produce the epic’s latest chapter.

On what to expect from the sequel, Villeneuve previously told ET Canada: “I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than Part One.”

Elsewhere, the director recently confirmed that Zendaya will have a significantly larger role in Part Two, having featured sparingly in the first film.

Speaking to Variety, he said: “For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part.

“We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.”

Part Two was officially announced last October after the first film earned over $40million at the US box office on its opening weekend. The 2021 film was also awarded six Oscars, including Best Sound, Visual Effects, Production Design, Music, Editing and Cinematography.

The sequel is expected to arrive in October 2023.