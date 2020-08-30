James Brown’s family share touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The family of James Brown have paid emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

His death was confirmed by his family who released a statement on the actor’s social media pages yesterday (August 29).

Boseman also won acclaim for his portrayal of James Brown in 2014’s Get On Up. Now, on Instagram, James Brown’s daughter, Dr. Yamma Brown, has shared a tribute to the late actor via the James Brown Family Foundation.

Yamma Brown wrote: “Chad was an amazing person! So focused, so accomplished and an amazing spirit.

“We first met Chadwick when he and Tate came to our childhood home to gain more insight into dad for “Get on up”! We spent hours talking about dad and he took it all in! He did his research! After the meeting we took pictures…but I said [you’re] pretty tall to be playing my dad. He laughed and said I know but I’m going to make you guys proud! …and he did! He delivered an Oscar worthy role because he is so talented.”

You can see the full post below:

A separate post from the James Brown Family Foundation added: “On behalf of the family of Godfather of Soul, Mr. James Brown and the James Brown Family Foundation, we send our deepest condolences to our brother in spirit, Chadwick Boseman’s family and fans. Boseman portrayed our father in the autobiography film ‘Get On Up’ in 2014.”

Deanna Brown-Thomas and Dr. Yamma Brown, President and Vice President of the foundation, added: ‘We are at a lost of words at the moment. Chadwick did our dad justice in the film and it was a joy to work with him during our New York, Atlanta and Augusta movie premiere of the film.”

In a statement yesterday (August 29), Boseman’s family said: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Tributes have flooded social media, including those from Boseman’s fellow actors.