James Caan’s cause of death confirmed

The cause of death of beloved actor James Caan has been revealed.

Caan, who starred in The Godfather, Elf and Misery among others, died of a heart attack and coronary artery disease, the death certificate viewed by Deadline has confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet announcing Caan’s death reads.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Several actors playing mobsters onscreen have tragically died t his year. The Sopranos actor Tony Sirico passed away at the age of 79 earlier this month, while it was announced last night (July 25) that Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino died at 83.

Ray Liotta, who also starred in Goodfellas, died in his sleep at the end of May. He was 67.

“Ray Liotta,James Caan and now Paul Sorvino, we can be pretty sure there’s a badass Goodfellas/Godfather mashup movie being made in Heaven right now!” Diane Warren tweeted, paying her respects on Twitter.

Ray Liotta,James Caan and now Paul Sorvino, we can be pretty sure there's a badass Goodfellas/Godfather mashup movie being made in Heaven right now! 🎬💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 25, 2022

“Paul Sorvino. Tony Sirico. James Caan. Ray Liotta. Somebody please find Joe Pesci and coat him in bubble wrap ASAP,” Dillon Davis added.

Paul Sorvino. Tony Sirico. James Caan. Ray Liotta. Somebody please find Joe Pesci and coat him in bubble wrap ASAP. pic.twitter.com/Nzw0fI1cpx — Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis) July 25, 2022

James Caan played Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. His co-star Al Pacino paid tribute in a statement, saying: “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring.

“A great actor, a brilliant director, and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”