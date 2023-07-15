James Cameron denies he is working on film about OceanGate Titan sub tragedy

Titanic director has dismissed “offensive” claims that he is working on a film about OceanGate Titan sub tragedy.

Last month, it was confirmed that the five men aboard the submersible on a tourist expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic died in a suspected catastrophic implosion. Five pieces of debris from the sub were discovered in a search and rescue operation.

This week, The Sun then published a report linking Cameron with an alleged forthcoming project around the tragedy.

A source claimed that Cameron was “in talks with major streaming network to create drama series on doomed Titan sub,” adding that he “is first choice for director” of a film about the incident.

In a tweet, Cameron rubbished the claims, saying: “I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now.

“I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

After the tragedy occurred, Cameron addressed the fact that OceanGate, the company behind the Titan sub tragedy, was “warned” about safety.

Cameron told BBC News: “We now have another wreck that is based on unfortunately the same principles of not heeding warnings. OceanGate were warned.”

He added that there was “terrible irony” in the loss of Titan and its crew, likening it to the loss of the Titanic itself in 1912.

Cameron went on to say that some within the deep submergence community, not including himself directly, had written a letter to OceanGate saying they believed, in his words, “you are going on a path to catastrophe”.

A letter sent to OceanGate by the Marine Technology Society (MTS) in March 2018 and obtained by The New York Times stated that “the current ‘experimental’ approach adopted by OceanGate… could result in negative outcomes (from minor to catastrophic)”.