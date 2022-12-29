James Corden auditioned to play a hobbit in ‘Lord Of The Rings’

James Corden has revealed he originally auditioned to play the part of Samwise Gamgee in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

Peter Jackson’s epic started with Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring in 2001 and was followed by The Two Towers in 2002 and Return Of The King in 2003.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Corden said he auditioned for the role of Frodo Baggins’ loyal friend Samwise Gamgee but was unsuccessful. Baggins was played by Elijah Wood, while the part of Gamgee ultimately went to Sean Austin. According to Corden, the audition was “not good”.

Advertisement

“Every single person in London auditioned for Lord Of The Rings. Everybody,” said Corden. “I auditioned for Samwise. I was doing the accent and everything.”

Corden continued: “Two of my other friends went in [to audition] and then we all got called back the next day. Then we got called back the next day, and then none of us got called back after that.”

He went on to say that despite the rejection, he still “enjoyed” the films.

James Corden has also opened up about leaving his role as the host of The Late Late Show, calling it a “terrifying” prospect.

Corden first announced his decision to leave the chat show back in April this year. “This will be my last year hosting the show,” he said in a statement at the time. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Corden confirmed that he’ll return to the UK full-time once he finishes the current season of the show in spring 2023. He’s been host of The Late Late Show since 2015 and has described it as “such a wonderful job. It’s the best eight years of my life.”

Since his announcement, a petition was launched to ‘ban’ his return to the UK and he’s been embroiled in controversies including allegedly stealing jokes from Ricky Gervais and Noel Fielding and admitted making a “rude ungracious comment” to a restaurant waiter in New York.