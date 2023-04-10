James Gunn says ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ is “about the Guardians saving themselves”

James Gunn has spoken about the imminent Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, saying it is “about the Guardians saving themselves”.

The third film in the series is due out in UK cinemas on May 3, and sees Gunn returning to direct alongside star Chris Pratt.

“It is a trilogy,” Gunn told Empire of the series’ overall narrative arc. “The first movie is about the mother, the second movie is about the father and the third movie is about the self. That is the overall story.”

Of what to expect from the third film, he said that Vol. 3 is “not about saving the universe – it’s about the Guardians saving themselves.”

Discussing the current state of his character Star-Lord, Pratt added: “He’s living in a world where Gamora has no idea who he is. The love of his life is gone.

“That has caused him to drink a lot. He’s not the best leader.”

Last year, Gunn confirmed Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last time that the current roster of heroes will appear on screen together.

“For a while I wasn’t going to do this movie,” he said. “Then I came back. And the reason I knew I needed to come back was to tell this story and, in some ways in particular, I have a special closeness to the character of Rocket and I knew I needed to finish to tell his story.”

The film’s soundtrack was released earlier this month, and features Radiohead, Florence + The Machine, Bruce Springsteen, Beastie Boys and many more.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, director James Gunn explained how the stripped-down version of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ sums up the vibe for the film.

“It doesn’t start with ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ [like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2],” he said. “It doesn’t start with ‘Come and Get Your Love’ [like the first movie]. It starts with Radiohead’s acoustic version of ‘Creep.’ And that’s just a much different tone from the beginning than the other two films.”