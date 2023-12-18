James Gunn shares new update on ‘Superman: Legacy’

James Gunn has shared an update on the upcoming DC movie, Superman Legacy.

Directed by Gunn, the film will launch DC’s new film universe, spearheaded by the Guardians Of The Galaxy man and his co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran.

He recently took to Threads to share a new storyboard shot, which you can view below.

Advertisement

He wrote: “Spoiler??!! Well, probably not. I’m constantly drawing Superman Legacy shots and storyboards all over everything. Here’s one I just sent to my department heads to understand how tight a shot was going to be we had been discussing.”



Gunn also offered an update on where Superman’s costume and the film’s music score currently stand.

“The costume is mostly done but we’re still going back and forth on some elements,” the filmmaker said. “A lot of the score – maybe even most of the major themes – have already been written.”

The writer/director recently pushed back against accusations that his upcoming Superman reboot has a “large cast” and will be filled with cameos like Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Hawkgirl (Isabel Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and possibly Jason Momoa as Lobo.

“The whole point was it’s NOT a large film – I mean, not in terms of cast. It’s normal for single protagonist films to have other characters – much more unusual for them not to,” Gunn wrote. “None of those roles [in Superman: Legacy] are cameos.”

This summer, it was confirmed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan had been cast in the lead roles of Superman and Lois Lane, respectively.

Advertisement

As first reported in The Hollywood Reporter, Corenswet and Brosnahan were selected from six actors who had screen tests earlier in June. The other actors in contention were Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for Superman, while Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were also in the running for Lois.

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025.