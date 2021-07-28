James Gunn teases plans for a Marvel and DC crossover movie

James Gunn has revealed early talks with Marvel and DC to make a potential crossover film.

The Suicide Squad director recently opened up about a potential crossover which would involve Harley Quinn from DC and Groot from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I’ve actually talked about that to the heads of both Marvel and DC, but, you know, it’s like, they — you know, everybody’s open to everything, but whether anything would ever happen, who knows?” Gunn told Collider.

Advertisement

“But the idea of being able to bring Marvel and DC together in a movie is, that would be really fun for me.”

You can watch the full interview here:

James Gunn went on to discuss the potential legal implications of making such a movie, which came up in conversation with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Toby Emmerich from Warner Bros.

“I know it’s exciting for even the heads of Marvel and DC to think about, Kevin Feige over at Marvel and Toby Emmerich over at Warner Bros,” Gunn continued.

“You know, it’s something we all like to dream about. Whether we could ever get through the barrage, the Berlin Wall of lawyers we would need to get through to ever make something like that happen, I don’t know, but it would be a blast.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, to celebrate the release of his new film The Suicide Squad, James Gunn pointed out the construction of a giant Starro statue in Leicester Square.

The film is out this Friday (July 30) in UK cinemas.