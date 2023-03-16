James Gunn to direct ‘Superman: Legacy’ for DC

James Gunn has been confirmed as the director of an upcoming Superman film titled Superman: Legacy at DC Studios.

Gunn’s attachment to the film was confirmed via a Hollywood Reporter article on March 15. Gunn had previously announced the upcoming movie in late January alongside a fresh slate of DC films.

Gunn wrote on Twitter: “Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, ‘Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.’ I hadn’t realized.”

“I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.”

“Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

He added: “Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey.”

Apart from directing duties, Gunn will also be writing the script for the film, which is expected to arrive on July 11, 2025. The film will also be the first major project to release from DC with Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm since they were appointed as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

Superman: Legacy will notably focus on a younger version of the superhero, with Gunn confirming in December that longtime Superman actor Henry Cavill will not be involved in his vision of the DC Universe.

Gunn said at the time: “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

In January, Peter Safran revealed more about Superman: Legacy‘s plot, telling reporters: “It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned.”