Jamie Dornan heads to Ireland in Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ trailer

Jamie Dornan leads the cast for Kenneth Branagh’s Ireland-bound film Belfast – check out the trailer below.

The new film was written and directed by Branagh, and is partly based on his own upbringing in the titular city. Dornan stars alongside newcomer Jude Hill as well as Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and more.

An official synopsis for Belfast reads: “Belfast is a personal and joyful story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Northern Ireland. At the centre of the film is Buddy, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance.

“Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.”

Watch the new trailer here:

Belfast will be released in UK cinemas on November 12.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this year that Kenneth Branagh would direct a forthcoming biopic about the Bee Gees based on the Gibb brothers’ life and career.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is producing the title alongside GK Films and the production company Sister, and the script is being written by Ben Elton.

There has been no update on a release date for the Bee Gees biopic.

In terms of acting, Branagh will soon appear as Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Sky series from Michael Winterbottom about the COVID-19 pandemic called This Sceptred Isle.

The show promises to “tell the tale of some of the most devastating events to ever befall the United Kingdom, and of a Prime Minister leading in these unprecedented times.”

The series is due to air in autumn 2022.