Jamie Foxx apologises over accusations of anti-Semitism

Jamie Foxx has apologised to the Jewish community after being accused of anti-Semitism.

The actor had courted controversy after cryptically posting, “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?”, adding the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove.

The post was criticised by numerous Jewish publications, including A Wider Frame and The Times of Israel, who explained that they believed Foxx was referencing to the ‘Jewish deicide’, an anti-Semitic conspiracy that the Jews killed Jesus.

Foxx has now deleted the post and issued an apology to the Jewish community and “everyone who was offended by my post”.

“I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry,” he wrote. “That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with “they” not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

The actor has been out of the public eye in recent months after suffering a “medical complication” back in April, details of which have remained sparse.

However, Foxx is now on the mend and made his first public appearance since his illness earlier this month.

He recently gave fans an update on his health in a video posted to Instagram, in which he spoke publicly for the first time since his stay in hospital, thanking his family for keeping details about his health “airtight” and his followers for their messages of support. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back”, he said.

He explained that fans weren’t updated on his progress because he he didn’t want fans to see him “with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through”.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show,” Foxx added. “My sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corrine really saved my life.”

Although his road to recovery “had some potholes as well”, Foxx affirmed that he was “coming back” and is now well enough to work again.