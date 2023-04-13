Jamie Foxx hospitalised after “medical complication”

It has been announced that Jamie Foxx has been hospitalised due to a “medical complication”.

The news was shared by his daughter, Corinne Foxx, yesterday (April 12) on Instagram – although further details on what happened to the actor remain sparse.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the post read, showing white writing on a black background.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

The actor – who is widely recognised for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and the Spider-Man franchise – was shooting a film in Atlanta when he was taken ill. Although little explanation has been officially shared, some publications including TMZ suggest that Foxx was first taken to the hospital on Tuesday (April 11).

The film that Foxx was working on at the time was an upcoming comedy, made for Netflix, called Back In Action. The upcoming picture also stars Cameron Diaz and will be the first film she has appeared in since her retirement almost a decade ago.

Previously, the two worked together in films Annie (2014) and sports drama Any Given Sunday (1999). Back In Action will also feature Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou.

Foxx, who is aged 55, won the Best Bctor Oscar in 2005 for his portrayal of the pianist and singer Ray Charles in biopic, Ray. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor the same year, for his role in Tom Cruise-led drama Collateral.

Last October, Kanye West revealed that he would like Foxx to play him if a film about his life were ever made. Here, the rapper confirmed the choice on Instagram and hailed Foxx as “one of the greatest geniuses”.