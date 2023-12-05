Jamie Foxx says he “saw the tunnel” during mystery debilitating illness

Jamie Foxx has made his first major public appearance since being hospitalised in April following a mysterious medical emergency.

On April 12, Foxx’s daughter Corinne issued a statement, revealing that her father was in recovery in Atlanta after suffering a “medical complication” the day prior.

Yesterday (December 4), the Oscar-winning actor made the surprise appearance at an awards ceremony hosted by the Critics Choice Association, accepting the Vanguard Award.

He spoke for 12 minutes, fighting back tears as he offered some insight into the unknown nature of his ailment.

“I want to thank everybody,” he said. “I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things. You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that, I couldn’t actually walk six months ago.”

“I cherish every single minute now — it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.”

In August, Foxx provided an update on his health, telling his Instagram followers that he’s “finally starting to feel like myself”.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful,” he wrote. “Finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers…”

“I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…”

The actor has been spotted a couple of times in public since his hospitalisation. The first came in mid July when he was seen waving at fans while riding a yacht down the Chicago river. Around the same time, he was also recorded saving a woman’s purse in Chicago, Illinois.

Following his hospitalisation, conflicting reports emerged, with one publication claiming in May that the actor’s family were “expecting the worst”. However, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, later confirmed that he had been out of hospital “for weeks” and was “recuperating”.

Foxx previously acknowledged the incident in an Instagram post on May 3. The actor thanked fans for their support, writing: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Last month, Foxx was sued for an alleged case of sexual assault that took place in 2015. The unnamed accuser claims that he touched her inappropriately in a New York bar, and is seeking compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation. Foxx’s representatives did not respond to NME’s approaches for comment.