Jamie Foxx says he’s “on way back” in video update

Jamie Foxx has given fans an update on his health in a new video on Instagram, in which he credited his family for keeping him going.

The actor has been out of the public eye in recent months after suffering a “medical complication” back in April, details of which have remained sparse.

However, Foxx is now on the mend and made his first public appearance since his illness earlier this month.

In a new video posted to Instagram, he spoke publicly for the first time since his stay in hospital, thanking his family for keeping details about his health “airtight” and his followers for their messages of support. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back”, he said.

He explained that fans weren’t updated on his progress because he he didn’t want fans to see him “with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through”.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show,” Foxx added. “My sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corrine really saved my life.”

He also said that he was only able to make the video for his fans due “to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people”.

Elaborating on his desire for privacy, he said: “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick it in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

Although his road to recovery “had some potholes as well”, Foxx affirmed that he was “coming back” and is now well enough to work again.

Foxx is appearing in the new Netflix sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. It became available on the streamer yesterday (July 21) following a limited theatrical release.