Jamie Foxx sued for alleged sexual assault

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx has been sued for an alleged sexual assault case that took place in 2015.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday (November 22) in the Supreme Court of New York by an anonymous accuser, identified only as Jane Doe. A copy of the lawsuit filing was obtained and shared by Deadline Hollywood – read the court documents here.

In the lawsuit, Doe claims that she and a friend were sitting at a table next to Foxx – real name Eric Marlon Bishop – and Mark Birnbaum, the owner of the Catch NYC rooftop bar where the alleged assault took place.

At around 1am, Doe’s friend approached Bishop for a photo, to which he obliged. Following the photo, Bishop – who was “seemingly intoxicated at the time” allegedly began complimenting Jane Doe, saying: “Wow, you have that super model body”.

Doe alleges that he then put his hands on her waist, before moving them under her top. He then allegedly began rubbing the plaintiff’s breasts, dragging her to a secluded area of the bar, where he touched other parts of her body.

The lawsuit goes on to state that Jane Doe tried to step away, but Bishop put his hands in her pants and “put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s vagina and anus”. During this time, an unnamed security guard witnessed what was happening but walked away. It was only when Doe’s friend found her that Bishop stopped touching her and walked away to where the security guard was standing.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation. It alleges that the woman was sore and had to seek medical treatment as a result of the assault.

NME has reached out to Jamie Foxx’s representatives for comment.

Jamie Foxx is the latest figure in music to be named in sexual abuse allegations in recent times. Most recently, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has been accused of sexual assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence against former model Sheila Kennedy in 1989.

Rose’s lawyer Alan S. Gutman of Gutman Law, has since issued a statement to NME denying the allegations which he described as “fictional claims”.

His statement added: “Simply put, this incident never happened. Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires. Though he doesn’t deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff, and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today. Mr. Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favour.”

Previously, Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ was accused by his former partner and singer Cassie of rape, sexual, physical, mental and emotional abuse in a lawsuit filed earlier last week (November 16). However, the lawsuit was settled the following day as both parties came to an agreement to “mutual satisfaction”.