Jamie Lee Curtis says “bittersweet” goodbye to ‘Halloween’ franchise as shoot ends

Jamie Lee Curtis has said her “bittersweet” goodbye to the Halloween franchise after 44 years.

The actor has played Laurie Strode in the longstanding franchise, which began with John Carpenter’s 1978 flagship film.

Curtis took to Instagram yesterday (February 22) as production wrapped on her part of the final film Halloween Ends, directed by David Gordon Green and due for release this October.

“A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies,” Curtis wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy.”

She added: “It’s all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie,” also thanking production companies Blumhouse, Trancas, Miramax, Rough House Pictures and Universal Pictures.

In a three-star review of Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills, released last year, NME wrote: “Ultimately, Halloween Kills is a bit of a mess. There’s a fun night out to be had filled with gory action and McBride-ian jokes, but for next year’s Halloween Ends, you’d expect a more coherent film and a lot more of Curtis.”

The new film will be released in UK cinemas on October 14 and is serving as a direct sequel to Halloween Kills.

The film will also star Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers, as well as Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards.