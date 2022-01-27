Jamie Lee Curtis shares first look at Laurie Strode in ‘Halloween Ends’

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared the first photos of her character Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends.

The actor, who has played the Halloween protagonist since John Carpenter’s original 1978 film, has posted photos of Strode’s attire from the upcoming sequel, which started production this month.

She captioned the photo: “Old dog, new tricks.”

A second photo was also shared showing Strode alongside characters Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards) and Allyson (Andi Matichak), who both survived Michael Myers’ killing spree in the previous film, Halloween Kills.

“Together Till The End! Lindsey. Laurie. Allyson,” the caption reads.

In the previous film, Michael Myers killed Strode’s daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), which will likely give the character even more motivation to hunt down the masked killer.

Halloween Ends is billed as the final instalment of the revival trilogy, following 2018’s Halloween and its sequel Halloween Kills. The trilogy acts as a follow-up to the 1978 original, disregarding events in the other sequels released between.

Halloween Ends is set to pick up four years after the events in Halloween Kills, with the coronavirus pandemic also set to be addressed in some capacity. David Gordon Green, who directed the previous two instalments, will return for the final entry.

Halloween Kills is scheduled to be released on October 14.