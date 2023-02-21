Japan’s life-sized ‘Moving Gundam’ exhibition receives year-long extension

Japan’s ‘Moving Gundam’, a life-sized exhibition in Gundam Factory Yokohama, will continue its operations until 2024.

In an official statement, operator Evolving G Corporation confirmed that the attraction will extend its run until March 31, 2024. The decision was finalised following a consultation with the Yokohama City government and concerned parties, after receiving requests from individuals who cannot visit the facility due to COVID-19.

The “Moving Gundam” commentary, offered to companies, organisations, and groups, will also proceed with its service, including its customized online backyard tours. Additional programs are also being prepared to cater to the exhibitions’ future visitors.

“Moving Gundam”, launched in November 2021, was created to entice elementary and junior high school students’ interest in mechanical engineering. It features a life-sized robot that moves and lights up at night, showcasing first-hand how the “Moving Gundam” works.

The attraction is open everyday except Tuesdays, from morning until 8pm. Entrance passes to the facility cost JPY1,650 for adults and JPY1,100 for kids aged 7 to 12. Children below 7 years old can enter free of charge.

In other anime news, Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume No Tojimari is set to make its premiere in different parts of Southeast Asia. Film distributor Encore Films announced the film’s debut in Indonesia and the Philippines on March 8 and in Singapore and Malaysia on March 9.