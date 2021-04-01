Star Wars‘ upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series will not feature the beloved Jar Jar Binks, according to voice actor Ahmed Best.

The upcoming show confirmed its full cast list this week alongside a production start date. The Disney+ show had already confirmed that Ewan McGregor will return as the Jedi master alongside Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, both from the prequels.

Taking to social media, Best answered the question posed to him by many fans recently by confirming that his character will not appear in the new show.

“Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series,” he wrote. “As much as I would’ve loved to be a part of it. But I’m ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things.”

Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would’ve loved to be a part of it. But I’m ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things. https://t.co/5bzLq9yslh — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) March 29, 2021

Responding to another fan who was hoping to see Jar Jar Binks re-enter the Star Wars universe in the future, Best replied: “I don’t know how likely either of those will be, but it brings me joy to know that I’ve brought joy to the galaxy.”

I don’t know how likely either of those will be, but it brings me joy to know that I’ve brought joy to the galaxy. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/4Po6tWJ7Vg — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) March 29, 2021

As per Disney’s announcement this week, the host of cast additions for Obi-Wan Kenobi include the previously-announced Indira Varma alongside Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious), Simone Kessell (Of Kings and Prophets) and Benny Safdie (Good Time).

Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are also returning after starring as young Beru and Owen Lars respectively in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

The show will be set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi suffered his greatest defeat when former apprentice Anakin Skywalker turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. Production is set to begin this month, with a 2022 release date expected.

Last year Ahmed Best made a return to the Star Wars franchise, appearing in the flesh in a trailer for the Star Wars game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, which screens on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

Best appeared as the voice of Jar Jar Binks in all three of George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels from 1999-2005.

Back in 2018, the actor revealed that the backlash to his appearance in the films led him to receive death threats and contemplate taking his own life.