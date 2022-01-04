Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ delayed by another two months

The Jared Leto-starring Morbius has been delayed by another two months due to the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The third film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (following Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage) was originally due to be released in July 2020.

The movie was then delayed several times due to COVID, but was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2022. However, it’s now been announced that Morbius won’t be hitting cinemas until April 1 in the US. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

Morbius stars Jared Leto as the anti-hero Dr. Michael Morbius. After being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, he is determined to save himself and others but the “cure” comes at a price, transforming him into a vampire-like creature.

Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson are among the cast members, as is Michael Keaton who reprises his role as The Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film was directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

In November, the official trailer for Morbius was released which promised that “the line between hero and villain will be broken”.

Elsewhere the official synopsis reads: “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble.

“While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”.

Speaking to NME recently, Leto revealed that his band Thirty Seconds To Mars have written around 200 tracks for their upcoming new album.

“So we have so many songs now,” he said. “We really took advantage of that time in lockdown, and hunkered down and started writing.”

Discussing House Of Gucci’s ’70s and ’80s soundtrack – including songs by Eurythmics, Blondie and George Michael – Leto explained that “listening to Italian hits” of that era created “a well of inspiration”.