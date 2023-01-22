Jason Momoa debunks rumours Aquaman will be recast following DC shake up

Jason Momoa has seemingly confirmed his future as Aquaman following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s shake-up at DC Studios.

His Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is due for release in December this year and according to Momoa, there’s plenty more to come.

Speaking to Deadline, Momoa said: “I love [James] Gunn and so there’s gonna be some really cool things [that] they’re doing with DC. I definitely will be in more than just one.”

“There’s room for me to play a couple different [roles],” he added. “I’ve seen other actors do it. Yeah. I want a shot.”

Speaking about his future in Warner Bros’ DC universe, Momoa said “We have a special relationship. Warner Bros is a home. There’s a lot of things we’re going to be doing over there. I wish I could say more. “

“I’ll always be Aquaman, and there’s a lot of evolution for that. So I’m not going anywhere and it’s very exciting,” he added.

In a separate interview with Variety, Momoa teased “a lot of good things coming”

“I’ll always be Aquaman. The rumours aren’t true. Ain’t anyone coming in there and taking shit.”

"I'll always be Aquaman." Jason Momoa opens up about his meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran: "We've got a lot of good things coming." https://t.co/m6i0OuZtEC pic.twitter.com/jDFss3gojB — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2023

It comes after Henry Cavill was axed as Superman and numerous projects were cancelled or postponed following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s takeover of the DC universe last October.

Wonder Woman 3 has also been put on hold at the studio, and Dwayne Johnson has confirmed there are no plans for a sequel to Black Adam in the pair’s “first chapter” of DC.

However Zachary Levi has debunked rumours that the role of Shazam will be recast.

Gunn recently responded to backlash around some of the decisions, saying a “certain minority of people online” had been “uproarious and unkind”.

“Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years,” Gunn wrote. “Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts and integrity and always with story in mind.”