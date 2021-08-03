Jason Momoa is calling for the release of a lengthy director’s cut of ‘Dune’

Jason Momoa is campaigning for a full length director’s cut of Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming Dune movie.

The sci-fi epic, based on the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, is due for release on October 22 in the UK.

And the Game Of Thrones star is already calling for a four to six hour cut to be released.

“It was a cool movie,” he told The New York Times. “You know what they need to do? They need to make the four-to-six hour version of the first half.

“It’s like, ‘Let’s watch the four-to-five-hour movie like a TV show; I can choose when I want to watch the whole thing.’ I want to see Denis’s whole vision. I don’t want it to be trimmed.”

It is unclear how long the final cut will be but the film will be the first of two Dune movies directed by Villeneuve.

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the son of a noble family tasked with protecting “the spice”, the most valuable substance in the universe found on the desert planet Arrakis.

Rebecca Ferguson will play Paul’s mother Lady Jessica, while Duke Leto Atreides is portrayed by Oscar Isaac. Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem also star.

The film is set to get its world premiere at the the Venice Film Festival next month along with Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho.

Also set to premiere at the festival is the Adam Driver and Jodie Comer-starring The Last Duel.

Momoa meanwhile also called out the New York Times in the same interview after he was asked if he regretted the rape scene in the original pilot of Game Of Thrones.