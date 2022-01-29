Jason Momoa reportedly in “final” talks to be next ‘Fast & Furious’ villain

Jason Momoa is reportedly in talks to star in the next instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Game of Thrones star is in “final negotiations” to star as the villain in the tenth outing of the high-grossing film series. Universal would not yet comment on the rumours.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with last year’s F9: The Fast Saga, will direct the next film. Long-term stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the next film.

Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the The Fate of the Furious, and then returned for F9, is also expected to be back.

Reviewing the last Fast & Furious film, NME said: “It all accelerates towards a genuinely thrilling finale that pivots between full-throttle action and intense sentimentality, making Fast & Furious 9 feel a bit like a bear hug from your gruff older brother after you’ve nearly chucked up on a roller coaster.

“Like so many things in the F&F franchise, it shouldn’t work but somehow does. Here’s to the next billion dollars at the box office.”

Meanwhile, Momoa revealed a first look at his character in the new Aquaman film late last year.

Momoa and Amber Heard will return as Aquaman and Mera respectively for the new DC sequel, alongside Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison. Game Of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek, known for playing Euron Greyjoy, is also in talks to star.

Director James Wan has said that the new movie was inspired by obscure cult flick Planet Of The Vampires.

Speaking to TotalFilm magazine, Wan said: “Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet Of The Vampires. You can take the boy out of horror but you can never take the horror out of the boy.”