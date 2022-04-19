Jason Momoa to lead ‘Minecraft’ film with ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ director

Jason Momoa is in talks to star in a forthcoming Minecraft film.

The Aquaman actor is in final negotiations to lead the new project from Warner Bros, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The new film is set to be directed by Jared Hess, who made Napoleon Dynamite in 2004. Mary Parent and Roy Lee (Dune) are on board to produce.

Minecraft was released as a video game in 2011, and reached over 100million users after just a couple of years.

The film has been in development for several years, with both Shawn Levy and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and creator Rob McElhenney previously tapped to direct.

Elsewhere, Jason Momoa is currently developing a buddy cop film with Dave Bautista.

The actor was asked during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden about a tweet from Bautista which suggested the pair should join forces for a “Lethal Weapon-type” buddy cop movie.

Speaking about the idea, Jason Momoa said: “I’m not even gonna lie to you… I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going ‘We need to do a buddy cop film’.

“We love each other – we met on [the series] See, we’re [in] Dune together, and so I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, do it, [I’ve] got an idea. So it’s off to the races now, we’re doing it.”