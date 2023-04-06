Jason Sudeikis wants “financially fair” childcare with Olivia Wilde, source claims

A source close to Jason Sudeikis has responded after the actor’s ex Olivia Wilde claimed he does not pay child support.

The former couple dated from 2011 to 2020 and share two children, an eight-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.

In new legal documents revealed earlier this week, Wilde claimed that the Ted Lasso star had never paid her child support payments, and is now seeking “retroactive” financial support in line with his income, as well as $500,000 (£400,000) to cover her legal fees.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Independent, a source close to Sudeikis claimed that “Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship, including everything related to the children”.

They added: “Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward.”

In the legal documents filed by Wilde, the Don’t Worry Darling director alleged that she has been forced to cover the cost of food, clothing and childcare since her split from Sudeikis.

“Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” the filing said.

“While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100 per cent of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.”

Advertisement

Her lawyers added: “Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action.”

In August 2022, Wilde won custody of their children after a judge dismissed Sudeikis’ petition to have their kids live in Brooklyn, New York.