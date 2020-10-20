Jeff Bridges confirms lymphoma diagnosis

The Big Lebowski actor Jeff Bridges has confirmed he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

In a post on social media overnight, Bridges referenced his well-known character from the ’90s film: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.”

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” he said.

“I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.

“Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Bridges’ last film was 2018’s Bad Times At The El Royale, in which he starred alongside Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Erivo and Chris Hemsworth. Last year, it was announced Bridges was cast in the forthcoming FX drama series The Old Man.

Earlier this month, Bridges and his daughter, Isabelle Bridges Boesch, released a children’s book, Daddy Daughter Day, with the actor providing illustrations.

Also a musician, Bridges released his self-titled debut album in 2011 through Blue Note.

In his tweet, Bridges also reminded Americans to vote in the November election.

“While I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.”