Jeff Goldblum recreates iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ pose in new photo

Jeff Goldblum has recreated his iconic Jurassic Park pose in a new post on Instagram – you can see it below.

Goldblum had previously promised fans he would recreate the famous pose, which sees him posing with an open-shirt whilst injured, if fans registered to vote in the upcoming presidential elections.

After the page garnered nearly 3000 votes, Goldblum posted the photo as a “thank you” to fans.

Writing on Instagram, Goldblum said: “Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote!

“Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies. @jurassicworld.”

Goldblum is currently on set filming the next instalment in the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, where he is reprising his role as scientist Dr. Ian Malcolm. You can see the post below.

Recently (September 7), Goldblum shared a video with his fellow Jurassic World co-star Sam Neill on set, with the pair singing a jazz song together.

Sam Neill, who will reprise his role as Dr. Alan Grant, will also appear alongside original cast member Laura Dern, who will return as Dr Ellie Sattler.

Goldblum and Neill found some time to have a sing around a piano, with Neill posting a clip of them singing along to ‘I Remember You’ on his Twitter account. In recent years, Goldblum has released two acclaimed jazz albums of his own.

The clip arrived after Neill recently teased that Dominion would be the “best yet” in the series, writing on Twitter: “Hold onto your hat. Getting’ my old one back this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified – these things will kill ya.”

Meanwhile, fans were recently given a new look at the movie with a series of behind-the-scenes pictures, which include dinosaur animatronics.

Dominion will also see the return of franchise stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniella Pineda, and is set for release on June 10 2022.

The film’s release was recently pushed back as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.