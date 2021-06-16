Jackass 4 director Jeff Tremaine has been granted a three-year permanent restraining order against Bam Margera.

Tremaine, who has directed all of the Jackass feature films, filed for the restraining order after Margera reportedly sent him and his family death threats.

“I am in great fear for my and my family’s personal safety,” Tremaine wrote in his application.

Advertisement

Margera’s threats began after he was dropped from Jackass 4 as he did not abide by the terms of his contract after he relapsed last June.

Following his dismissal, Margera asked fans of the franchise to boycott the new movie.

In the documents obtained by People, Tremaine delivered screenshots of texts allegedly sent by Margera. One included threats against Tremaine’s children by Margera which he reportedly said were “from the bottom of my heart.”

Tremaine also claimed that Margera called his colleague and claimed “that he has ‘powers as a wizard'” and “can create and strike lightning”.

In May, Margera posted an Instagram video about Tremaine and Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville. The actor said that the pair “betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me”.

Advertisement

However, Jackass collaborator Stephen “Steve-O” Glover came to their defence. In a comment on the post he wrote: “Bam – the two people you’re saying wronged you are the same two people who organised the intervention which saved my life.

“Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple.”

He added: “We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.”

A judge had granted Tremaine a temporary restraining order in May, which was set to expire the same day that the three-year order was put in place. The order has been extended to Tremaine’s wife and children.

Meanwhile, Steve-O has revealed that he convinced a doctor to paralyse him from the waist down for a stunt in the new film.

Jackass 4 is due out on October 22.