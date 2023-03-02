Jena Malone reveals she was allegedly sexually assaulted while working on ‘Hunger Games’

Actress Jena Malone has revealed that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a colleague while working on Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part Two in 2015.

Malone took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 1) to break the news, posting a photograph of herself in a field in the countryside of France after filming for Mockingjay had wrapped.

She reminisced on her time there and the events leading up to it, writing: “Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play.”

Malone would go on to say that she has “worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself”. Malone did not name her alleged assailant throughout her post.

She would later respond to a commenter who said her assailant “got to walk away with no repercussions,” saying: “That’s not true. I used restorative justice to allow healing and accountability and growth with the other person. It was a hard process but one I believe truly helped me move thru some of the hardest parts of the grief.”

Responding to a separate comment asking why she did not name her assailant, Malone said she doesn’t “fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing”.

It is currently unclear if Malone will take legal action against the accused in the future.

Following her role in the Hunger Games franchise, Malone would go on to act in films such as The Neon Demon, Nocturnal Animals, Lorelei and Antebelum.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.