Jenna Ortega, breakout star of Scream VI and Wednesday, has revealed the music she’s had on repeat during her meteoric rise to fame.

“I listen to a lot of ‘Discovery’ by Daft Punk or ‘Homework’ by Daft Punk. [Those two albums] have been heavy on my playlist recently,” Ortega told NME. “I don’t know why. I think I’m re-going through my Daft Punk phase.”

Released in 1997, ‘Homework’ was the French electronic duo’s debut album, while ‘Discovery’ hit the charts in 2001. Both have sold upwards of two million copies worldwide and are considered among the most influential records of the era.

Ortega is currently promoting horror sequel Scream VI, which hit cinemas last week. In the film, Ortega reprises the role of Tara Carpenter from last year’s Scream, which rebooted the classic slasher franchise after a decade of dormancy. An important part of the series’ renewed success is its soundtrack, with Scream VI featuring an original score as well as tracks by Billie Eilish, Denzel Curry and Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds.

“The director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Mason [Gooding, Ortega’s co-star] and I love Nick Cave,” revealed Ortega. “We have a collective playlist where we throw a bunch of stuff… and a couple of the songs that are in the movie now are songs that Matt and I were putting on that playlist. We put so much of Nick Cave’s stuff on there.

“There was also a song called ‘I Am Controlled By Your Love’ by [1960s soul singer] Helene Smith. That’s playing in the bodega [scene from Scream VI] when we’re crawling [across the floor] and that is a song that I introduced to Matt on the last [film]. Music is a big thing for us.”

Scream VI has enjoyed a strong opening weekend at the box office, scaring up a franchise-best $67.1million globally. It’s beaten big-budget blockbusters such as Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and Cocaine Bear to the top spot.

In a four-star review, NME called the film “a nightmarish thrill ride through New York” that’s filled with “comfy nostalgia” but features a “gnarlier and more aggressive” version of the classic villain Ghostface.

‘Scream VI’ is in cinemas now