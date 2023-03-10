Jenna Ortega in talks to reunite with Tim Burton in ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is reportedly in talks to reunite with Tim Burton for a role in Beetlejuice 2.

A sequel to Burton’s 1988 film, starring Michael Keaton, has been in discussion for a decade, with Keaton declaring his interest back in 2014 before the script was rewritten in 2017.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film now looks set to shoot in London this May and June, with Burton and Keaton likely to return.

Advertisement

Ortega, star of the hit Netflix Addams Family spin-off from Burton, is now reportedly in talks to join the film.

Sources say that she would likely play the daughter of Lydia (played by Winona Ryder in the original) in the film.

Neither studio Warner Bros. nor representatives for Ortega responded to requests for comment.

Elsewhere, Ortega is presenting tomorrow’s (March 11) episode of Saturday Night Live, with musical guests The 1975.

Ahead of the show, Ortega said in a video posted to social media that she doesn’t want to do the viral Wednesday dance in an SNL promo.

Advertisement

Appearing alongside the Please Don’t Destroy crew, Ortega is seen raising her concerns about her and the crew doing the dance – before some hilarity ensues.

The skit (see below) was posted to the SNL YouTube on Wednesday (March 8), and begins with Ortega saying: “Honestly, this is really well-written, I just don’t feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we’ve seen so much of that already and I think it’s time to do something new.”

Today (March 10) saw the promo arrive, with cast member Bowen Yang says he “feel[s] so old” after Ortega introduces The 1975.

“I don’t understand any of your generation’s slang,” Yang adds before asking the band: “Are you guys getting any of this”. Frontman Matty Healy, who is donning a suit and dark sunglasses, shakes his head in response.

The actor’s most recent role comes in Scream VI.