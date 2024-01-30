‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ fan trailer casts Jenna Ortega in lead

Pirates Of The Caribbean fans have produced a fan-made trailer for a sixth movie, casting a famous star in the lead.

Hopeful for another instalment in the popular franchise, some fans have created an AI-generated trailer for a sixth Pirates Of The Caribbean movie, with Johnny Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Titled Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Beyond the Horizon the fan-made trailer features the cast of the original movies, including Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom. An AI-generated image of Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega is also heavily featured in the trailer, who appears to be the daughter of Jack Sparrow.

Advertisement

Last year, Knightley ruled out the possibility of returning to the film series, which ran from 2003-2017, saying her character, Elizabeth Swann “sailed away so nicely. She sailed away in brilliant style.”

She admitted that she doesn’t remember much of creating the mega franchise saying: “Unfortunately, I was 16 and 17. So I don’t really remember very much of it, but yes, it certainly was a very big year for me.”

These responses came after producer Jerry Bruckheimer made comments at last year’s Oscars suggesting a return to the franchise. During a Q&A, Bruckheimer said: “We’re all working on it [the next Pirates film]. We’ll see how it comes out. We’re very excited, I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay when, and we’re getting close.”

When asked if there would be a possibility for Depp to reprise his iconic role, he responded: “We’ll see. I would love it. I would love to have him in the movie – that’s all that I can tell you.”

In other news, Ortega has revealed some details about the next season of Netflix series, Wednesday.