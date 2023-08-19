Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s wedding reception had a “wall of caviar”

More details have emerged of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt‘s lavish 2000 wedding ceremony, including a “wall of caviar”.

The pair tied the knot in Malibu, California at the turn of the millennium, in a ceremony that little has been known about.

It had previously been reported that $1million had been spent on the wedding. This included 200 guests, firework displays and musical performances.

Now, Pitt’s True Romance co-star Michael Rapaport, who attended the wedding, has shed a little more light onto what went down.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, Rapaport said: “I’m looking into the camera about this… I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding, they had a wall of caviar.”

The show’s host then asked: “How have you been on this show 87 times and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?”

Rapaport responded: “Well, we dropped it now, and I’m still eating the caviar from there — I was shoving it down.”

Back in 2020, it was revealed that Pitt and Aniston were to appear on-screen together for the first time since 2001.

The pair, who were married for five years, before splitting in 2005, agreed to work together for the first time since they divorced almost two decades ago as part of a read-through of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity.

They took part in the read-through as part of Dane Cook’s Feelin’ A-Live benefit which will raise cash for the emergency relief organisation, CORE, which was set up by actor Sean Penn.