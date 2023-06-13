Jennifer Lawrence gets revenge on school bully in new interview

Jennifer Lawrence has detailed how she once got revenge on a school bully.

The actor, who appears in new movie No Hard Feelings, was talking to E! News alongside her co-star Andrew Feldman, and asked whether they had ever been bullied.

“Ugh, there was this one girl at school who handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited,” she revealed, adding: “She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean?”

Revealing how she got her revenge on the bully, Lawrence added: “It’s fine, I spat on them and threw them in the trash.”

The star then went on to reveal how she was an “accidental bully” at school herself.

“I pantsed this kid named Tyler,” she revealed. “We were, like, pantsing people at a football game and I accidentally grabbed his underwear and he got really embarrassed.