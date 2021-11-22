Jennifer Lawrence got high on set of ‘Don’t Look Up’ to play stoner

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she got high on the set of Don’t Look Up in order to play a stoner.

The actor recently opened up about playing Kate Dibiasky, a low-level astronomer who loves smoking weed, in Adam McKay’s forthcoming political comedy for Netflix.

Discussing the film during a Q&A in Los Angeles (per Yahoo! Movies), McKay began explaining how Lawrence immersed herself into her character, before the actor said: “I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant [at the time].”

The director then agreed, “You were not pregnant,” before saying, “Can I say this?”. Lawrence replied: “I think so, just nobody tell my mother-in-law.”

McKay then said that Lawrence had asked permission to smoke a joint before filming a scene alongside Meryl Streep that featured no lines of dialogue. “Because my character was getting high in the movie,” Lawrence then interjected.

“So Jen was like, ‘Are you gonna throw me some improv?,’ which we always do,” McKay continued. “And I was like, ‘No, you can get high.’”

He went on: “I kept turning to my script supervisor, Cate Hardman, and was like, ‘I just want to say, “Hey Jen. I think I have a monologue idea for you.”’ And I would look at Jen and was like, ‘I can’t do it. It would be too mean.’ So I left you alone.”

“I was a real target,” Lawrence replied. “Everyone was fucking with me… I guess because I was high. Easy to fuck with.”

The official trailer for Don’t Look Up was released last week, which Jennifer Lawrence stars in opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and more.

The film will premiere worldwide on Netflix on December 24.