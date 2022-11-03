Jennifer Lawrence says she quit Elizabeth Holmes role after Amanda Seyfried’s “terrific” portrayal

Jennifer Lawrence has said she dropped out of playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in a project after watching Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal in The Dropout.

The actor had been cast to play the disgraced entrepreneur in Apple film Bad Blood, which is set to be directed by Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up).

Speaking to the New York Times, however, Lawrence said she left the project after seeing Seyfried’s performance of the same character in the Hulu series.

Advertisement

“I thought she was terrific,” Lawrence said about Seyfried’s performance. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.”

Earlier this year, Seyfried won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series for the role, with The Dropout receiving six nominations in total.

Lawrence recently revealed that Adele told her not to star in 2016 film Passengers, where she starred opposite Chris Pratt.

“Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her,” Lawrence said.

The actor was previously critical of her recent projects in an interview with Vanity Fair last year. “I was not pumping out the quality that I should have,” she said. “I just think everybody has gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It has just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’”

Advertisement

She added: “I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’

“And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”